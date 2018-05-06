Springdale Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Press Realese Suspect 1

Source Springdale Police

Armed Robbery suspect





SPRINGDALE, SC (WOLO)-Police need your help finding a man who robbed a Springdale gas station Sunday afternoon.

Springdale Police responded to an armed robbery at the Quick Trip 3 Mobile Gas station off Springs Road at 2:45pm. Officers say the man came into the gas station, with a gun drawn and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt, a dark colored t-shirt, a black wave cap, jeans with holes in the legs.

Police say the suspect left the store in the white convertible Ford Mustang with a black top and a spoiler.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual involved call the Springdale Police Department at 803-796-3160 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click the red “Submit a tip” tab.