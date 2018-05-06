Springdale Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Alexis Frazier,

SPRINGDALE, SC (WOLO)-Police need your help finding a man who robbed a Springdale gas station Sunday afternoon.

Springdale Police responded to an armed robbery at the Quick Trip 3 Mobile Gas station off Springs Road at 2:45pm. Officers say the man came into the gas station, with a gun drawn and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt, a dark colored t-shirt, a black wave cap, jeans with holes in the legs.

Police say the suspect  left the store in the white convertible Ford Mustang with a black top and a spoiler.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual involved call the Springdale Police Department at 803-796-3160 or  CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click the red “Submit a tip” tab.

Share

Related

Victims who died After Shooting each other Identif...
Man hits tree, dies during pursuit by deputies
Two Men Killed After Argument at Family Gathering
Pedestrian Killed on Highway in Sumter County

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android