Victims who died After Shooting each other Identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner has released the identities of the two men killed after shooting at each other at a family gathering Saturday.

Coroner Gary Watts said Woody Allen Goodwin,49, at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Horace Holmes, 47, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, Watts said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.