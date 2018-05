WATCH: Airport crushes South Aiken to advance in 4A playoffs

SOUTH AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) — Airport crushed region rival South Aiken Saturday afternoon in the 4A high school baseball playoffs.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, throttling the Thoroughbreds, 12-1 to advance to the 4A upper state championship.

The Eagles now face Monday’s winner of South Aiken and Greenville this Wednesday night in West Columbia.

VIDEO COURTESY: WJBF