WATCH: Chapin moves on to lower state title game with 4-3 win over

MURRELS INLET (WOLO) — Top-ranked Chapin edged #2 St. James 4-3 Saturday afternoon in the 4A Lower State Semifinals.

Tyler Teal got things going in the top of the fifth with an RBI single to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Later in the fifth, Kareem Bowers put one down the third base line to score another Eagle and give Chapin a 2-0 lead.

With the win, the Eagles now move on to the Lower State Championship Wednesday night and face the winner of Lugoff-Elgin and St. James.

VIDEO COURTESY: WPDE