WATCH: Wando ends Dutch Fork’s season in 5A postseason

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WOLO) — Wando blanked Dutch Fork 5-0 Saturday in the 5A lower state semifinal elimination game.

The loss sends Dutch Fork home, ending the Silver Foxes’ 2018 season in the playoffs.

The Warriors now move on to face Lexington with the season on the line Monday night.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV