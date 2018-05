WATCH: Wando stays perfect, ousts Dutch Fork from 5A playoffs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork’s soccer season came to a close Saturday night, after the Silver Foxes’ 5-0 loss to undefeated Wando in the 5A lower state semifinal.

Wando remains perfect this season, winners of 50-straight matches.

The win sends the Warriors to the lower state title match against River Bluff Tuesday night in Lexington.

