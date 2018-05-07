Local artists unite to raise money for MIRCI

Tyler Ryan learns about the 52 Windows event on Thursday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc (MIRCI) is holding the annual 52 Windows event on Thursday at 701 Whaley.

According to Frances Pope Hewitt, the event will feature a silent auction, heavy hor d’oeuvers and beverages, as well as live music by The Knott Trio.

The fundraiser supports the various programs and initiatives of MIRCI, which includes housing for homeless services.

For ticket information, you can call 803-786-1844 or click HERE.