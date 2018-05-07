Cardinals top Barons in SCISA semi’s opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cardinal Newman took the first game of their best of three SCISA semifinal series, coming back late via dramatics to topple Wilson Hall 4-3.

The Cardinals were down at home entering their last licks in the bottom of the seventh, trailing the Barons 3-0. The hosts proceeded to load the bases, when Tanner Garrison sends all the runners home on a bases-clearing double to even both sides at three.

With extra innings now in play, the Cardinals were able to end the ballgame in regularion, as Gage Jeffcoat singled in the game-winning run, giving his side a 1-0 lead in their semifinal set with Wilson Hall.

Game two of the series heads to Sumter Tuesday.