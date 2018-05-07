Citizen’s tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with sawed off shotgun

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a citizen’s tip and the quick work of deputies and Camden Police officers for the apprehension of a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history.

On Sunday, May 6, deputies were responding to a call of a shooting incident on Henry Street in Camden just after 8 p.m.

While en route, a witness to the incident advised a 911 dispatcher that the suspect, Dakota Shane Daugherty, was at a Jefferson David Highway convenience store where they saw him dispose several bags, deputies say.

Following a brief foot chase, Daugherty was taken into custody and is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hear bond.

Deputies say they found a sawed off shotgun in one of the bags that was found outside Young’s convenience store.