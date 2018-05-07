Comet bus rolls in new direction

Northeast Corridor_2 Routes (Photo: Comet )

Northwest Corridor (003)(1)





Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After seven public hearings to keep the public aware of changes, The Comet Central Midlands Transit is moving in a new direction in an effort to help Midlands residents get around town a little easier. Changes to bus routes will include stops in the Northwest (Saint Andrews & Harbison), Northeast (Killian Road) and the Southeast.

Officials say because they had to reduce the number of service by nearly 5 thousand hours, the bus routes have been restructured to accommodate those impacted.

For a complete list of where you will now be able to catch the bus and the destinations it will stop at can be found at http://www.catchTheCOMET.org.