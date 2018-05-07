Comet bus rolls in new direction

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After seven public hearings to keep the public aware of changes,  The Comet Central Midlands Transit is moving in a new direction in an effort to help Midlands residents get around town a little easier. Changes to bus routes will include stops in the Northwest (Saint Andrews & Harbison), Northeast (Killian Road) and the Southeast.

Officials say because they had to reduce the number of service by nearly 5 thousand hours, the bus routes have been restructured to accommodate those impacted.

For a complete list of where you will now be able to catch the bus and the destinations it will stop at can be found at http://www.catchTheCOMET.org.

Share

Related

Last year Tebow, this year Fortnite: Columbia Fire...
Mother Daughter Killed in SC Home
Hawaii family loses everything in volcano
Lexington Infant Death Investigated

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android