30 Bands, Family Fun, and Crawfish

The Rosewood Crawfish Festival returns this weekend
Tyler Ryan,

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The 13th Rosewood Crawfish Festival returns this weekend to the Capital City.  According to Dave Britt with the Rosewood Business Association, this years event starts with the Crawdaddy Dash, followed by the day long festival.

Britt says that since Crawfish are not local to the area, 10,000 pounds of the clawed critters are shipped in from New Orleans.  Britt said there are also five stages, which will host 30 bands throughout the day.

You can find more information HERE.

