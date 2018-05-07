Good Morning Curtis Live at the Columbia Marionette Theatre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia , joined the crew at the Columbia Marionette Theatre.

Curtis is live in the field each weekday with his ‘Good Morning Curtis’ segments.

Monday, we found Curtis with an inside look at the fun features at the Laurel Street Location of the Columbia Marionette Theatre . Curtis learned the techniques and showcased the theatre’s newest production of ‘Beauty and The Beast’.

Performances are Saturday at 11am and 3pm.