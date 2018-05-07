Homers help carry Lexington past Wando

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Despite trailing by three through four-and-a-half innings, Lexington scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, powering their 5-3 win over Wando Monday night in the 5A SCHSL Tournament.

Noah Huthmaker and Chase Crouch made up the difference in the fifth, closing the gap with back-to-back home runs, a two-run homer that was then followed by a solo shot.

Lexington beat Wando for the second time this postseason, previously defeated the Warriors last Thursday 5-2 in their state tournament openers.

The Wildcats will face River Bluff for the 5A Lower State Championship Wednesday.