Kids take the Superhero Challenge in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some caped crusaders invaded Finlay Park over the weekend for fitness and fun.

It was all part of the the kids day Superhero Challenge that the city of Columbia puts on.

The event aims to challenge the mental and physical strengths , and of course have a lot of fun.

Dozens gathered to try their skills at superhero camp, climbing walls and more.

The event was free.