Last year Tebow, this year Fortnite: Columbia Fireflies knock one out of the park with viral tweet

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fireflies hit one out of the park on social media this weekend.

During Saturday’s game against Lakewood, the team sent out a tweet that has made more than 2 million impressions on the social media site, more than any other post they have had since coming to Columbia in 2016; and that’s including any of the tweets heralding the coming of superstar Tim Tebow.

The tweet features video of Fireflies players dancing in sync to the Japanese song “Pon,” which famous gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins plays when he wins his first game of the popular video game “Fortnite” each day. Pitcher Anthony Kay uses the song when he takes the mound for each start.


 

