Lexington Infant Death Investigated

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington ,SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is still following updates on this developing story. Authorities have confirmed that they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding what led to the death of an infant inside a Lexington County home.

Officials investigating the case say they responded to a call for that unresponsive baby in the 100 block of Crimson drive late Monday afternoon.

At this point, Deputies, SLED and the County Coroner are working the case to gather more information.

Details are still limited at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to update you as more information becomes available.

