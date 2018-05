Lugoff-Elgin’s season ends at St. James

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WOLO) – For the second time in the 2018 postseason, Lugoff-Elgin was unable to win at St. James in the 4A SCHSL State Tournament, but Monday night’s loss ended the Demons’ season.

The Sharks built up their lead and stayed in control of their elimination game, winning 6-1.

St. James will face the team they previously lost to, sending them into the loser’s bracket, when they face Chapin again for the Lower State Championship Wednesday.