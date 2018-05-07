Mother, 2 kids killed in fiery crash on I-95

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – A mother and her two children died in a fiery crash on I-95 near Holly Hill, SC on Monday.

Amber Stanley, 24, and her two children Jack (4) and Autumn (2) from Callahan, Florida, all died as a result of the crash.

Officials say the incident occurred when Stanley struck an alligator that was crossing I-95. The car then ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire, officials say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.