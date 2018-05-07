One still at-large in death of Sumter County man, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. regarding the death of Jerry Lamars Johnson.

Officials say Johnson’s body was discovered in Lake Marion on April 25.

Stephen Wayne Stinnette, 31, has been arrested and is charged with murder

Anthony Dustin Dill remains at-large, deputies say.

Dill is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder.

Three suspects are in jail all charged as an accessory after the fact of murder, deputies say.

Details are still limited at this time. We will have a crew at the news conference and will have the latest developments.