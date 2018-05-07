South Carolina women’s golf opens play at NCAA San Francisco regional

SAN FRANCISCO – No. 9 South Carolina women’s golf opened play at the NCAA San Francisco Regional Monday, firing a 296 (+8) in the first round of the 54-hole event at TPC Harding Park.

Senior Ainhoa Olarra shot a 1-over 73 to pace the Gamecocks, who sit it in a tie for 11th place through 18 holes of action.

Carolina is nine shots behind Louisville, No. 5 Stanford and Oregon, the three schools currently tied for fourth at 1-under 287. The top-six teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to the 2018 NCAA Championship.

Olarra collected two birdies in round one, both of which came on her front nine. She notched a birdie on No. 2 before adding another one on the par-5 ninth after converting an up-and-down from the bunker. The San Sebastian, Spain, native (T33) bogeyed No. 10 and registered a par on each of her final eight holes.

Gamecock sophomore Lois Kaye Go will enter Tuesday’s second round in a tie for 42nd place after carding a 2-over 74 on day one. Go made the turn at 1-under 35 following a birdie on No. 7, and she totaled six pars and three bogeys on her back nine.

Ana Pelaez was steady throughout much of Monday’s action. The sophomore, who ended the first round in a tie for 42nd place at 2-over 74, totaled 14 pars to go with three bogeys and a birdie on No. 16.

Marion Veysseyre racked up 14 pars and ended her afternoon on a high note, notching her lone birdie of the round on No. 18. The Carolina junior sits in a tie for 52nd place after posting a first-round 75 (+3).

Sophomore Anita Uwadia (T69) turned in an up-and-down round to finish at 5-over 77. She posted a front-nine 39 (+3) before recovering from a bogey on No. 11 with a birdie on the par-4 14th. Uwadia was one just eight golfers to register a birdie on No. 14 Monday.

No. 1 UCLA sits atop the leaderboard after opening with an 8-under 280, while No. 16 Kent State and Colorado are in second place with an 18-hole mark of 284 (-4). Stanford’s Andrea Lee, Colorado’s Brittany Fan and UCLA’s Mariel Galdiano share the individual lead at 6-under 66.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESULTS

T33. Ainhoa Olarra 73 (+1)

T42. Lois Kaye Go 74 (+2)

T42. Ana Pelaez 74 (+2)

T52. Marion Veysseyre 75 (+3)

T69. Anita Uwadia 77 (+5)

TEAM STANDINGS

UCLA 280 (-8)

T2. Kent State 284 (-4)

T2. Colorado 284 (-4)

T4. Louisville 287 (-1)

T4. Stanford 287 (-1)

T4. Oregon 287 (-1)

T7. San Diego State 289 (+1)

T7. North Carolina 289 (+1)

Ole Miss 290 (+2) Oklahoma State 291 (+3)

T11. South Carolina 296 (+8)

T11. Pepperdine 296 (+8)

T11. NC State 296 (+8)

California 297 (+9) Long Beach State 304 (+16) Princeton 305 (+17) Grand Canyon 306 (+18) Fairleigh Dickinson 315 (+27)

QUOTING HEAD COACH KALEN ANDERSON

“We’re kind of in the middle of the pack – it wasn’t our best day. There’s a lot of golf left, and we just need to stay patient. We need to be ready to play the next two days, and we need to make a move tomorrow. The weather is going to be a little tougher, and hopefully that will suit us a little better.”

ROUND CHANGER

After an up-and-down opening 10 holes, Ainhoa Olarra settled in and recorded a par on each of her final eight holes. Her final par came on No. 18, where she converted an up-and-down from off the green.

NOTABLES

>> South Carolina’s 66 pars Monday ranked second in the 18-team field at TPC Harding Park.

>> The Gamecocks sported the third-best par-4 scoring average (4.06) over the first 18 holes of the tournament.

>> Senior Ainhoa Olarra led the Gamecocks with two birdies in round one in San Francisco. Both birdies came on her front nine.

UP NEXT

South Carolina is back on the course Tuesday morning for round two of the NCAA San Francisco Regional. The Gamecocks, who will play with No. 17 Oklahoma State and NC State, begin their day at 8:05 a.m. PT on No. 10.