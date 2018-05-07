Stamp Out Hunger

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- If you have always wanted to do something to help feed a need here in the Midlands, this is your chance. You can join Harvest Hope and the US Postal Service for the annual Stamp out Hunger event.

Saturday May 12th, Postal Carriers will collect non-perishable food donations and all you’ll have to do is leave your donation by your mailbox. Harvest Hope Food Bank says this is one of the easiest ways to make a difference in the lives of those right here in your community.

For more information click on: http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us/