USC, Blythewood alum Greiner makes MLB Debut with Detroit

KANSAS CITY (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Grayson Greiner made his Major League debut Sunday, singling in his first at-bat in big leagues as Detroit fell to Kansas City 4-2.

The Blythewood and Carolina alum was called up from AAA Toledo Thursday, where he was hitting .259 with one home run and seven runs batted in during 17 games in 2018.

Greiner was a third round pick by the Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft.

If you missed this… @ggreiner21 singles in his first career major league at-bat. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/IMAUmpJdfl — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) May 6, 2018

May 6, 2018. A day I’ll remember the rest of my life. All I’ve ever wanted to do since I was 4 years old was play Major League Baseball. Thank you to every single person that reached out to me, it really does mean the world to me. @tigers pic.twitter.com/Y8al9EGR0h — Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) May 6, 2018