Wilson shines in first WNBA apperance

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson played her first game in her professional career Sunday night, scoring 20 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 98-63 win in preseason play over the Chinese National Team.

The former Gamecock and first overall pick in last month’s WNBA Draft also pulled in seven rebounds on the way to leading her new squad to victory in their first game in Sin City. The Aces moved from San Antonio this season, playing their games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center at the MGM Resort.

The Hopkins native and Heathwood Hall alum scored the first points of any player in an Aces uniform ever.

