Wilson shines in first WNBA apperance

Greg Brzozowski,

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson played her first game in her professional career Sunday night, scoring 20 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 98-63 win in preseason play over the Chinese National Team.

The former Gamecock and first overall pick in last month’s WNBA Draft also pulled in seven rebounds on the way to leading her new squad to victory in their first game in Sin City. The Aces moved from San Antonio this season, playing their games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center at the MGM Resort.

The Hopkins native and Heathwood Hall alum scored the first points of any player in an Aces uniform ever.

Share

Related

Gamecocks earn three seed in SEC, split doublehead...
Gamecocks Fall in Extras to No. 4 Ole Miss
WATCH: Mark Kingston praises seniors after win ove...
HIGHLIGHTS: Gamecocks clinch series win over No. 4...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android