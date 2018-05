2006 Ford Ranger Recall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — if you prefer to be in the drivers seat when traveling around town, there’s a recall you need to know about.

The Department of Transportation says you should not drive 2006 Ford Rangers, as chemicals in the car’s airbags can deteriorate causing them to explode with too much force blowing shrapnel at the driver.

The Agency also has recalled 2006 Mazda B-series trucks.

They say the defect has caused at least 22 deaths and more than 180 injures.