Arrest made in fatal Oak Drive shooting

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a Monday night shooting.

Robert Dalton has bene charged with murder and attempted murder, investigators say.

Officials say they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds on Oak Drive near Fairfield road last night.

Coroner Gary Watts says 30-year-old Reco Bell died at the scene. The other victim remains in the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.

 

