Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin Inaugurated- 76th President U.S Conference Mayors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Mayor Steve Benjamin has officially been inaugurated as the 76th President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The inauguration took place Monday night at the Convention Center.

During the ceremony Mayor Benjamin delivered a speech announcing his priorities for the year ahead which is focused around infrastructure , innovation, and inclusion.

As president – Mayor Benjamin will oversee all official meetings while developing and advocating the agendas put out by mayors across the country.