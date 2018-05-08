Coroner: Man’s vehicle crossed center before colliding with a tree on Haven Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 28-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree.

Christopher Lee Oswalt was not wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle crossed the center line in the 800 block of Haven Road just before 10 p.m. on Monday, May 7, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Oswalt’s vehicle continued to travel off of the left side of the roadway before colliding with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol