Deputies investigate Deadly shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital Monday night.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Old Oak Drive in reference to a shots fired call at 11:15pm. There deputies say they found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced one victim deceased on scene and transported the second victim to Palmetto Health Richland with unknown conditions at this time.

The investigation is on-going. Continue to check back for updates.