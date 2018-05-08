Former Gamecock Katelyn Dambaugh qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former South Carolina women’s golf standout Katelyn Dambaugh will compete at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open after qualifying for the event Monday in Atlanta, Ga.

Dambaugh grabbed a top-four finish at her sectional qualifier to secure a spot in the field. The Goose Creek, S.C., native tied for second at Dunwoody Country Club with a 36-hole mark of 141 (-3). She posted a 1-under 71 in the morning session before carding a 2-under 70 on her final 18 holes of the day.

The 2018 U.S. Women’s Open takes place May 31 – June 3 at Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club in Shoal Creek, Ala.

This month will mark Dambaugh’s second career appearance in an LPGA Major Championship. The former Gamecock All-American, who earned her 2018 LPGA Tour Card last October, competed at the 2017 ANA Inspiration during her senior season at Carolina.

Dambaugh has played in seven events in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. She boasted her best finish at the 2018 Women’s Australian Open, sharing 19th-place honors with a 72-hole mark of 285 (-3).

Dambaugh closed her time (2013-17) at Carolina last spring with the program’s lowest career stroke average (72.67). She totaled 15 top-five finishes for the Gamecocks and notched two collegiate victories, the second of which came at the 2017 SEC Championship.