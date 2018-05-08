Former State Treasurer Named as Suspect in Rape Investigation

Charleston, S.C. (WOLO)– A former state treasurer turned reality tv star has been named as a suspect in a rape.

According to an incident report obtained by ABC Columbia News from the Charleston Police Department, Thomas Ravenel is accused in an incident that took place in January of 2015.

It’s important to note that he has not been charged in the case.

Ravenel was elected treasurer in 2008 but had to step down following an indictment on drug charges.

He is currently one of the stars of Bravo’s “Southern Charm.”

In a text message, Ravenel told a Charleston television station, “The allegations are absolutely false.” and declined to comment further.