HHI ends Dreher’s season in Lower State Final

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dreher dropped their 4A Lower State Championship challenge to visiting Hilton Head Island Monday night 5-2.

The Seahawks built up a two-goal lead before scoring the final point of the match, a deficit the Blue Devils were unable to

Dreher had previously outscored their first three postseason opponents 22-0 before allowing their first goals of the state tournament to HHI.