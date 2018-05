HIGHLIGHTS: Bishop England bests Swansea, ending Tigers’ season

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) — Swansea’s incredible season ended Monday night in the 3A lower state championship.

It took overtime, but Bishop England’s Kelly Drummond found the back of the net with just two minutes to play in extra time, bouncing Swansea from the playoffs.

The Battling Bishops now move on to battle Indian Land in the 3A state championship match Saturday at noon at Irmo High School.