Lexington headed to State Championship after 2OT win

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – It took 100 minutes to accomplish their goal, but Lexington outlasted Wando in the 5A Lower State Championship Monday night, defeating the Warriors in double overtime 2-1.

The Wildcats secured a 1-0 lead after a scoreless first half, thanks to a Susanna Hutto goal in the 47th minute of the second off a corner kick. But with just three minutes to go, the Warriors’ Tress Southard secured the ball off a lengthy free kick after it passed the Wildcats’ defense, getting a clear shot on goal for the equalizer.

Still even at 1-1 into the second extra 10 minute period, Mary Katherine Waters’ shot found the back of the net three minutes in for the eventual game winner.

Lexington will face J.L. Mann for the 5A SCHSL State Championship at Irmo High School at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.