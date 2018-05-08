Lexington softball moves on in State Tourney

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Despite being held scoreless through three frames and trailing at home in their elimination game, Lexington scored five unanswered runs to move past Summerville Monday night in the 5A SCHSL State Tournament. The Wildcats keep their season going, winning 5-1.

Trailing 1-0 after the Green Wave scored in the top of the fourth, Saige Stanley answered back in the bottom half of the inning, singling in Savannah Stanton to even the scoreboard up once again.

Lexington will go against White Knoll in another elimination game Wednesday. The winner between the Wildcats and Timberwolves will advance to play for the Lower State Championhip Friday.