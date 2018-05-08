Man wanted in connection with body found in Lake Marion turns himself in

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – The final suspect in the murder of a Sumter man whose body was found in Lake Marion is in custody.

Anthony Dill turned himself in today he faces an accessory to murder after the fact charge.

Investigators say Dill was among a group of people who buried Jerry Johnson twice before dumping his body in Lake Marion last month.

Stephen Stinnette is accused of shooting and killing Jerry Johnson after an argument last month.