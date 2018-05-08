Orangeburg man charged with sexually assaulting two minors

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff Ravenell announced that 44-year-old Billy Joe Davis has been charged with sexually assaulting two minors.

Davis has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 14 and 16 years old and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

“This is just a despicable act,” Ravenell said. “This is one of the most selfish and basest acts you can do to a child, and that is to take away not only their innocence but their childhood.”

OCSO investigators were notified by a relative of two young females stating the children had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators learned the children were forced to perform sex acts on the subject over a period of time.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.