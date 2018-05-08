President Trump pulls US out of Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – President Donald Trump followed through on his campaign promise Tuesday (5/8) and pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal.

President Trump called the deal defective at its core saying, “It gives Iran too much room to cheat on nuclear weapons development. Not only does the deal fail to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions but it also fails to address the regime’s development of ballistic missiles that could deliver nuclear warheads.”

Finally, he said the deal does nothing to constrain Iran’s destabilizing activities including its support for terrorism.

Democratic lawmakers and other supporters of the Iran agreement say the decision will alienate allies. Former President Barack Obama called Tuesday’s announcement misguided.