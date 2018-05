South Carolina is gearing up for hurricane season

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is taking precautionary measure in case of severe weather.

Govenor Henry McMaster met with the state’s top emergency management officials as they prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The hurricanetabletop exercise focuses on evacuations should a hurricane form off the South Carolina coast.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.