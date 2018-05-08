NY attorney general to resign after report he abused 4 women





ABC News – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he will resign at the end of the day after reported allegations from four women that he abused them.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York,” Schneiderman said in a statement late-Monday night. “In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

Four ex-girlfriends of Schneiderman, two of whom chose to be named — Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam — told The New Yorker that Schneiderman abused them after drinking and often while in bed.

Neither woman went to police but told the magazine they did seek medical attention.

“After I found out that other women had been abused by Attorney-General Schneiderman in a similar manner many years before me, I wondered, who’s next, and knew something needed to be done,” Selvaratnam said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “So I chose to come forward both to protect women who might enter into a relationship with him in the future but also to raise awareness around the issue of intimate partner violence.”

Schneiderman denies assaulting the women.

“In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” Schneiderman said in a statement earlier Monday. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is I line I would not cross.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office released a statement late Monday saying his office would investigate the claims made against Schneiderman.

“Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman,” Danny Frost, Vance’s communications director, said.

The attorney general is leading an investigation into how police and prosecutors, including Vance, handled sexual-assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Jennifer Cunningham, Schneiderman’s former wife, released a statement supporting him, calling the allegations “impossible.”

“I’ve known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend,” she said. “These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true.”

Ronan Farrow, who reported and wrote the story with colleague Jane Mayer, today told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” the women had been reluctant to come forward for a long time “because of Schneiderman’s power and influence within the Democratic party.”

Both Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam were described in The New Yorker article as “progressive Democratic feminists in their forties who live in Manhattan.”

“This was a brave thing these women had to do. It was difficult for them but also in this case doubly so because he is a power player within their world all closely connected to the Democratic Party in various ways and say he used his office and his power to intimidate and threaten them, saying that he could wiretap people. He could intimidate people in various ways,” said Farrow, who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in April for his reporting on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Weinstein.

Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam both told the magazine they resumed their relationship with Schneiderman after he’d allegedly abused them.

“These women one after another were adamant: This is not ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ This was not in an area of grey at all in their mind,” Farrow said of the alleged abuse. “This was assault over and over again and happened when they were fully clothed, not in the context where they gave any consent and one wasn’t in a relationship at all.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, had called for Schneiderman to resign in a statement earlier Monday evening.

“No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit. My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign.”

Dan Abrams, ABC News’ chief legal analyst, said today on “GMA” that potential charges against Schneiderman could range from assault to harassment to choking.

“These threats to use his office in order to protect himself and threaten them,” Abrams said. “That’s another possible crime.”

“One of the great ironies is Schneiderman was ordered to review how the Manhattan D.A. had handled the Harvey Weinstein investigation,” Abrams said.

“And now it’s flipped. Which the Manhattan D.A. is now investigating the attorney general for this behavior.”