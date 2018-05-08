Waffle House Hero Still Giving Back

Tennessee ( WOLO) — The man now being hailed a hero for wrestling an assault style rifle away from a Tennessee gunman at a Waffle House isn’t done with his good deeds.

After the incident that left four people dead , 29 year old James Shaw Junior who ended the April 22nd attack , wanted to do more.

Shaw started a GoFundMe page for the families of the victims that has now raised more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The account will stop collecting funds May 13th and be given to the families affected.

The suspect Travis Reinking is expected to appear in court for the murders the following day.