WATCH: Cardinal Newman trounces Northwood, 10-0 Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Cardinal Newman’s offense was unstoppable Monday night in the 3A SCISA quarterfinals.

The Cardinals scored 10 goals on their way to a 10-0 win over Northwood.

Melinda Igwerson and Aiden Boatright set the tone early, scoring first half goals for the Cardinals, as they look to keep the strong performance going Wednesday at Porter-Gaud in the semifinals.