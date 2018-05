WATCH: Hammond advances in SCISA Tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In the 3A SCISA soccer quarterfinals, Hammond used a strong second half to beat Ashley Hall, 4-2, advancing to the 3A semifinals.

After the Panthers tied the match 1-1, Hammond’s Rosemary Angel found Hariet Sadler for the go-ahead goal, and the Skyhawks would never trail again.

Hammond now heads to the SCISA semis at Pinewood Prep Wednesday with the winner advancing to the SCISA championship.