To Your Health: Taking care of your shoulder

Tyler Ryan learns about protecting your shoulders through treatment

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)– According to Vital Energy Founder Hima Dalal, non-operative rehab is commonly used for shoulder instability to regain functional strength and functional mobility through specific strengthening exercises and actives.

Dalal says that by utilizing practices like dynamic stabilization, neuro-muscular re-education, myofascial release, and drills a patient can return to pre-injury activities.

The key, according to Dalal, is to find a certified and experienced occupational therapist to help treat your shoulder with realignment and proper exercises.

Although patients may ultimately require surgical intervention, care prior to, and post procedure will work to ensure your overall quality of life is protected.