An auto parts company expected to bring new jobs to Clarendon

Clarendon, SC (WOLO) — A Company that makes auto-parts for commercial vehicles is not putting on the brakes when it comes to hiring.

Wednesday the company Meritor announced that it is expanding operations in Clarendon County. A spokesperson for the company says they are ready to move full speed ahead with the five million dollar investment that is expected to bring 31 jobs along with it.