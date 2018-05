Ben Lippen moves on to play for SCISA Title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Ben Lippen trailed Laurence Manning twice in the second game of their SCISA 3A Semifinal Tuesday, but came back to score twice in the seventh, winning 5-4, and advancing to the State Championship series.

Cardinal Newman also swept semifinal opponent Wilson Hall Tuesday. The Cardinals won 8-2 in Sumter.

The two Midlands programs will begin their SCISA 3A Title series Monday, May 14 at top-seeded Cardinal Newman.