Clemson Hosts Catamounts on Wednesday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers host Western Carolina on Tuesday night in their final non-conference, midweek home game.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Western Carolina (6-39) vs. Clemson (36-12)

• Best Rankings – WCU – NR; CU – No. 5 Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game

• When – Tuesday ( 6:30 p.m. )

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 64-16 (1974-17)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 45-5 (1974-17)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Corey Sikes (WCU) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson defeated top-15 Florida State twice in three home games from Saturday to Monday .

• The Tigers are averaging 6.1 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .372 on-base percentage and 39 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.42 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .975.

WESTERN CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• Western Carolina is led by 11th-year head coach Bobby Moranda.

• The Catamounts won two of three games at Furman last weekend. They are hitting .261 and have a 7.28 ERA and .957 fielding percentage.

• Justice Bigbie is hitting .356 with four homers and 40 RBIs, while Spencer Holcomb is batting .322.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 10 of its last 11 games.

• Clemson secured a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament with its 5-4 win over No. 13 Florida State on Monday .

• In 2018, Clemson’s nine-hole hitter has totaled 10 home runs, tied for third most among the nine spots.

TIGERS AMONG LEADERS IN HOME RUNS

• Clemson has 74 home runs in 48 games, good for 1.54 per game, in 2018.

• The Tigers are tied for second in the nation in home runs with Arkansas and only trail Tennessee Tech (106).

• Clemson is 21-3 when it hits at least two home runs in 2018.

• Clemson has hit 24 home runs in the last 11 games.

• Seth Beer (14), Chris Williams (14), Logan Davidson (9), Grayson Byrd (8) and Drew Wharton (6) lead the team in long balls.

