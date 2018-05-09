Fifth suspect in Sumter murder shouts obscenities at judge during first appearance

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, who has been charged as an Accessory after the Fact of Murder in the killing of Jerry Lamar Johnson of Sumter, shouted obscenities at Magistrate Judge Larry Blanding during his First Appearance hearing in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Wednesday and was escorted out of the courtroom.

Dill could be heard shouting obscenities as he was escorted out.

Judge Blanding continued the hearing in absentia and denied Dill’s bond. Dill’s next opportunity to have bond set will be in General Session Court scheduled for 8 a.m. on July 8 at the Sumter County Judicial Center, located at 215 N. Harvin Street in Sumter.