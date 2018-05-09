Former Gamecocks guard Felder going to Junior College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder is transferring to continue his basketball career on the JUCO level.

After being dismissed from Carolina’s program by head coach Frank Martin back in April, Felder has found his next stop weeks later at New Mexico Junior College.

The news was first announced by JucoRecruiting.com’s Twitter account. Felder retweeted the social media post on his own account.

5’10 G Rakym Felder (South Carolina Transfer) has signed with New Mexico JC — JucoRecruiting.com (@JucoRecruiting) May 7, 2018

Felder was not enrolled at USC in the fall semester and was only allowed to practice in the spring, not play, as per Martin’s rules. In his lone season on the court for the Gamecocks, Felder averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the 2016-17 Gamecocks on their way to the Final Four.