Gamecock Face Cougars at Spirit Communications Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team will play at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, for the first time ever as the Gamecocks host the College of Charleston on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. Every game will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks are coming off winning 2-of-3 games against No. 4 Ole Miss at Founders Park this past weekend. Carolina won 13-5 on Friday and 11-6 on Saturday before falling 6-5 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon.

SCOUTING CHARLESTON

> The Cougars are coming off a 10-6 win over The Citadel at Patriots Point on Tuesday night. Clay Hunt had three hits and drove in three runs in the win, while Carter Love pitched six innings of relief, striking out seven to earn the win. The Cougars, led by former South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook, are led by Dupree Hart, who is hitting .340 with 14 doubles. Danny Wondrack has 11 home runs and 39 RBI this year. On the mound, Charleston will start Evan Sisk, who is 8-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 starts this season.

SERIES VS. CHARLESTON

> South Carolina has a 50-8 career mark against the College of Charleston heading into Wednesday night’s game. The last meeting between the two schools occurred in 2016, as the Cougars won 6-5 in 13 innings. Alex Destino had three hits and two RBI in the loss. South Carolina is 40-6 all-time against the Cougars in Columbia.

PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION

Wednesday

South Carolina Carmen Mlodzinski (Fr. RHP) 2-4, 4.02 ERA, 31.1 IP, 15 BB, 28 SO

Charleston Evan Sisk (Jr. LHP) 8-3, 2.95 ERA, 73.1 IP, 15 BB, 64 SO

GAMECOCKS STOUT IN LAST THREE SEC SERIES

> South Carolina is 7-2 in its last three conference series, including winning 2-of-3 games from No. 4 Ole Miss on May 4-6. The 7-2 mark is tied with Auburn for the best record in the past three weeks in the league. The Gamecocks are hitting .332 with 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 78 runs scored in those nine games. Justin Row has a .429 average with seven doubles in that stretch while Adam Hill has 19 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched with two wins. Eight Gamecocks are hitting over .300 in that stretch while Carlos Corteshas scored 14 runs and walked 10 times for a .500 on-base percentage.

KINGSTON EARNS CAREER WIN NO. 300

> Head Coach Mark Kingston earned his 300th career coaching win in a 13-5 win over Ole Miss on May 4. He is currently at 301-199-1 in his ninth season as a head coach. He won 173 games at Illinois State, an even 100 games at USF and currently has 28 wins in his first season at Carolina.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION VS. OLE MISS

> The Gamecocks belted out 42 hits and scored 29 runs in the three-game series vs. Ole Miss (May 4-6). Carolina scored 13 runs on Friday and came back with 11 on Saturday, marking the first time Ole Miss had given up double-digit runs on back-to-back days since the end of the 2010 season. The Gamecocks had 15 hits on Friday, with Justin Row going 4-for-4 on his birthday.

SC IN THE SEC LEADERS

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.