Gamecocks in 12th at San Francisco regional

SAN FRANCISCO – Sophomores Anita Uwadia and Ana Pelaez both posted rounds of par or better to pace No. 9 South Carolina women’s golf on day two of the NCAA San Francisco Regional Tuesday at TPC Harding Park.

Uwadia carded a 1-under 71, while Pelaez fired an even 72. The Gamecocks sit in 12th place (585, +9) at the 54-hole event after shooting a 1-over 289 on the second day.

Carolina will enter Wednesday’s final round within striking distance of a top-six finish and berth in the NCAA Championship. The Gamecocks closed Tuesday’s action five shots behind sixth-place Oklahoma State (580, +4).

Uwadia posted a front-nine 39 (+3) before catching fire after the turn. The Newcastle, United Kingdom, native registered five birdies over her final nine holes, the first of which came on No. 10. She tallied three-straight birdies on Nos. 4-6 and added her final one of the day on the par-5 ninth. Uwadia sits in a tie for 43rd place at 4-over 148 for the tournament.

Pelaez was solid for the second-straight round, as she totaled 14 pars to go with two bogeys and a pair of birdies. The sophomore, who will enter Wednesday’s final round in a tie for 29th (146, +2), notched a birdie on each side Tuesday after carding one on the par-4 16th and par-4 second.

Gamecock senior Ainhoa Olarra (146, +2) also closed the second round in a tie for 29th following her 1-over 73. She turned in an up-and-down performance over her first nine holes in a stretch highlighted by birdies on Nos. 16 and 18. The San Sebastian, Spain, native recorded a bogey on No. 1 before closing her round with eight-straight pars.

Carolina sophomore Lois Kaye Go carded a 1-over 73 to end the day in a tie for 38th at 3-over 147. The Cebu City, Philippines, native recovered from two bogeys over her first nine holes with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, and she went on to post a back-nine 35 (-1).

Marion Veysseyre turned in a 2-over 74 in her second round Tuesday. The Gamecock junior settled in after making the turn at 2-over 38, registering a par on each of her final nine holes. Veysseyre sits in a tie for 53rd place at 5-over 149.

No. 16 Kent State and No. 5 Stanford share the lead at 2-under 574, while No. 1 UCLA sits in third place at 1-under 575. Pepperdine’s Hira Naveed holds the individual lead with a 36-hole mark of 139 (-5).

SOUTH CAROLINA RESULTS

T29. Ainhoa Olarra 73-73=146 (+2)

T29. Ana Pelaez 74-72=146 (+2)

T38. Lois Kaye Go 74-73=147 (+3)

T43. Anita Uwadia 77-71=148 (+4)

T53. Marion Veysseyre 75-74=149 (+5)

TEAM STANDINGS

T1. Kent State 284-290=574 (-2)

T1. Stanford 287-287=574 (-2)

UCLA 280-295=575 (-1)

T4. Ole Miss 290-287=577 (+1)

T4. Oregon 287-290=577 (+1)

Oklahoma State 291-289=580 (+4)

T7. Louisville 287-294=581 (+5)

T7. North Carolina 289-292=581 (+5)

T9. Colorado 284-298=582 (+6)

T9. Pepperdine 296-285=582 (+6)

San Diego State 289-294=583 (+7) South Carolina 296-289=585 (+9) California 297-292=589 (+13) NC State 296-296=592 (+16) Princeton 305-299=604 (+28) Long Beach State 304-304=608 (+32) Grand Canyon 306-306=612 (+36) Fairleigh Dickinson 315-313=628 (+52)

QUOTING HEAD COACH KALEN ANDERSON

“It was tough conditions today. We had a really good back nine, which was technically the front nine. We kept ourselves in the hunt, and tomorrow is going to be a shootout for the sixth spot. We need to play well. It should be a fun day tomorrow – the conditions are supposed to be tough again and that favors us.”

ROUND CHANGER

Anita Uwadia found her stroke after the turn Tuesday, registering five birdies over her final nine holes en route to a 1-under 71. The sophomore leads the Gamecocks with six birdies this week.

NOTABLES

>> South Carolina’s 4.02 par-4 scoring average though 36 holes leads the 18-team field at TPC Harding Park.

>> The Gamecocks have totaled the third-most pars (129) in the San Francisco Regional after two days of action.

>> Sophomore Anita Uwadia’s performance Tuesday marked her 10th round of par or better this season.

>> Ana Pelaez has shot par or better in three of her five career rounds at NCAA Regionals. The sophomore won the individual title at the 2017 NCAA Columbus Regional last spring.

UP NEXT

South Carolina aims for a top-six finish at the San Francisco Regional when it closes play at the event Wednesday. The Gamecocks will play alongside Pepperdine and San Diego State and get their day started at 8:05 a.m. PT on No. 10.

